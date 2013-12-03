FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Georgia 87, Chattanooga 56
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 3, 2013 / 3:06 AM / 4 years ago

Georgia 87, Chattanooga 56

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Georgia 87, Chattanooga 56: Nemanja Djurisic scored all 14 of his points in first half to lead the host Bulldogs in a blowout over the Mocs.

Juwan Parker added 11 points for Georgia (3-4), which won its second in a row following a four-game losing streak. Kenny Gaines totaled 10 points and a career-high four assists for the Bulldogs, who shot 50.7 percent from the field and outrebounded Chattanooga 51-38.

Martynas Bareika collected 14 points and Eric Robertson pitched in 13 off the bench for the Mocs (3-6), who have lost five of their last six. Chattanooga’s top two scorers - Z. Mason and Gee McGhee - were held to a total of 13 points on 5-of-19 shooting as the Mocs shot 29.7 percent from the field.

The Bulldogs roared to a 47-17 advantage by halftime as Chattanooga shot just 18.2 percent from the floor. Djurisic made his first six field goal attempts for Georgia, which reached a season-high for points in a first half.

Things wouldn’t get much better for the Mocs after the break, although they outscored Georgia 26-15 for a stretch and trimmed the deficit to 26 with 8:44 to play. A pair of free throws from Juwan Parker and a 3-pointer from Kenny Paul Geno, though, quickly restored a 30-point advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Djurisic’s 14 points set a season first-half high for Georgia. ... Robertson shot 5-of-9 for the game, while his teammates combined to connect for just 14-of-55. ... Georgia G Charles Mann, who came into the game averaging a team-high 16.3 points, finished with two on 1-of-3 shooting.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.