Georgia 87, Chattanooga 56: Nemanja Djurisic scored all 14 of his points in first half to lead the host Bulldogs in a blowout over the Mocs.

Juwan Parker added 11 points for Georgia (3-4), which won its second in a row following a four-game losing streak. Kenny Gaines totaled 10 points and a career-high four assists for the Bulldogs, who shot 50.7 percent from the field and outrebounded Chattanooga 51-38.

Martynas Bareika collected 14 points and Eric Robertson pitched in 13 off the bench for the Mocs (3-6), who have lost five of their last six. Chattanooga’s top two scorers - Z. Mason and Gee McGhee - were held to a total of 13 points on 5-of-19 shooting as the Mocs shot 29.7 percent from the field.

The Bulldogs roared to a 47-17 advantage by halftime as Chattanooga shot just 18.2 percent from the floor. Djurisic made his first six field goal attempts for Georgia, which reached a season-high for points in a first half.

Things wouldn’t get much better for the Mocs after the break, although they outscored Georgia 26-15 for a stretch and trimmed the deficit to 26 with 8:44 to play. A pair of free throws from Juwan Parker and a 3-pointer from Kenny Paul Geno, though, quickly restored a 30-point advantage.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Djurisic’s 14 points set a season first-half high for Georgia. ... Robertson shot 5-of-9 for the game, while his teammates combined to connect for just 14-of-55. ... Georgia G Charles Mann, who came into the game averaging a team-high 16.3 points, finished with two on 1-of-3 shooting.