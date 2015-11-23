Preview: Chattanooga at Iowa State

No. 7 Iowa State looks to improve to 3-0 for the fourth consecutive season when it hosts Chattanooga as part of the Emerald Coast Classic Tip-Off. Monday’s game will be the first meeting between Cyclones of the Big 12 and the Mocs of the Southern Conference.

Jameel McKay scored 25 points on 12-of-15 shooting to lead six Cyclones who scored in double figures in a 106-64 romp over Chicago State in the first round of the Emerald Coast Classic last Monday. Fellow forward Abdel Nader added 17 points, 10 of those in the second half against the Cougars, and is averaging 15.5 points. The Cyclones have been ranked in a school-record 39 consecutive polls. The Mocs are 3-0 after six players scored in double figures in an 81-77 victory over Illinois on Saturday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, No TV

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (3:0):Senior guard Casey Jones (12.3 points) leads five Mocs who average double figures. Guards Greg Pryor (11.7) and Eric Robertson (8.3) have combined to make 15-of-31 3-point attempts for Chattanooga, which has defeated two Power-5 schools in the same season for the first time since doing so in the 1997 NCAA Tournament. While the Mocs are making nearly 49.7 percent of their field-goal attempts, including 41.9 percent beyond the arc, they are averaging 19.3 turnovers.

ABOUTIOWA STATE (2-0): The Cyclones have won 28 consecutive non-conference games at Hilton Coliseum, which is fourth-longest run in the nation and tied for the second-longest in school history. Iowa State, which is outrebounding its opponents by 13 per game thus far, are led by McKay (10.5), Matt Thomas (eight) and Nader (7.5). All-America candidate Georges Niang, who leads the team at 32 minutes per game, is third in scoring (14 points per game) and second in assists (five).

TIP-INS

1. Iowa State G Monte Morris, who is the Big 12 active leader in career steals with 117, has seven this season after recording four against Chicago State.

2. The Mocs are the most successful program in the Southern Conference since joining the league in 1977-78, winning 10 regular season, 10 tournament and eight division titles.

3. The Cyclones have opened the season shooting 28.6 percent beyond the arc, well below their 36.6-percent mark in 2014-15.

PREDICTION: Iowa State 84, Chattanooga 78