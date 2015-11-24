No. 4 Iowa State 83, Chattanooga 63

It didn’t take Iowa State long to look in midseason form.

The fourth-ranked Cyclones, built to win games with a devastating offense, relied on the 3-point shot to make easy work of Chattanooga 83-63 on Monday.

Iowa State hit 14 3-pointers and shot 48.3 percent from beyond the arc to cruise to their third straight win to open the season. The Cyclones, who shot 50 percent, had three players score in double figures.

Guard Naz Mitrou-Long led the way with 24 points while draining six threes. Forward Georges Niang scored 19 points and guard Monte Morris had 14 points and 10 assists.

Forward Jameel McKay added eight points and 17 rebounds.

Chattanooga (3-1) looked like the kind of team that might give Iowa State trouble. It had already beat Georgia and Illinois this season, but never threatened.

The Cyclones quickly jumped out to a 20-9 lead and led 44-29 at intermission.

Guard Casey Jones led Chattanooga with 16 points.