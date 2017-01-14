Miami routs Pitt, gives Larranaga 600th win

Davon Reed scored 18 and Miami cruised away from Pittsburgh in the second half for a 72-46 road victory Saturday afternoon at the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh.

Miami (12-4, 2-2 ACC) led by nine points at halftime and outscored the cold-shooting Panthers 36-19 in the final 20 minutes. The win snapped a two-game skid for the Hurricanes while it extended the Pittsburgh (12-6, 1-4) losing streak to three games.

It was the 600th career win for Miami head coach Jim Larranaga.

Reed, a senior guard, scored his 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting and also had six rebounds and five assists. Miami's leading scorer, junior guard Ja'Quan Newton, had 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting and added five assists. Freshman guard Bruce Brown chipped in 17 points and hit three 3-pointers for Miami.

Miami shot 55.6 percent from the floor and hit 10 of its 21 3-point attempts. The Hurricanes also dominated Pittsburgh on the glass, 37-23.

Pittsburgh was ice cold offensively for most of the game. The Panthers shot a lousy 34 percent from the field, 29.4 percent on 3-pointers and failed to get to the foul line in the first half.

Jamel Artis had a team-best 15 points, 10 of which came in the first half. Artis ranked eighth in the nation in scoring entering Saturday and was coming off a career-best 43-point performance against Louisville. However, he was well off his 22.8 point-per-game average against Miami.

Michael Young, who came in averaging 22.0 points per game for Pittsburgh, was held to just two points and went 0-for-10 from the field.

It was the only regular-season meeting between the two teams. Miami also won its only matchup against Pittsburgh last season, 65-63.