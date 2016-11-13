Preview: Chattanooga at North Carolina

Junior swingman Justin Jackson’s emergence as a consistent go-to player could be a key for North Carolina this season and early indications are he could be ready for the job. Jackson looks to follow up his career-high 27-point performance in the opener when the sixth-ranked Tar Heels take on dangerous Chattanooga on Saturday to begin their home schedule.

“I would love to keep it up every single game,” Jackson told reporters after making 4-for-5 from 3-point range in Friday’s 95-75 win at Tulane. “I’ve just got to keep on putting in the work before and after practice so that whenever I step on the court, that’s the easy part.” North Carolina lost in the NCAA title game to Villanova a season ago and brings back an experienced unit that includes junior guard Joel Berry II, who made four 3-pointers and added 23 points on Friday. The Tar Heels meet Chattanooga for the first time since 1997 when they earned a 30-point victory, and it isn’t likely to be that easy this time around. The Mocs, who are 0-4 all-time against North Carolina, start five seniors and opened the season with an 82-69 victory at Tennessee on Friday.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (1-0): Senior forwards Justin Tuoyo and Tre’ McLean each notched double-doubles in the opener as the Mocs scored 48 points in the second half. The 6-10 Tuoyo scored 22 and grabbed 11 rebounds while McLean had 21 and 10, respectively, and senior guard Greg Pryor added 14 points to go along with four assists. Senior guard Casey Jones, who was Southern Conference preseason player of the year in 2015-16 before suffering an ankle injury that limited him to eight games, dealt with foul trouble in the opener and scored seven points.

ABOUT NORTH CAROLINA (1-0): The Tar Heels had a 52-38 edge on the boards in the opener as senior Kennedy Meeks led the way with 15 rebounds to go along with nine points. Senior forward Isaiah Hicks has plenty of experience and he showed it with 16 points in the opener on 7-of-8 from the field, while freshman Tony Bradley made an impressive debut by draining five of his seven shot attempts and grabbing five rebounds. Senior guard Nate Britt struggled in the opener, missing all five of his shots, but contributed in other ways with five assists and no turnovers in 18 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. Meeks needs 10 points to become the 73rd North Carolina player to score 1,000 in his career.

2. Chattanooga has knocked off an SEC team in the opener the past two seasons, including a 92-90 overtime triumph over Georgia in 2015.

3. The Tar Heels are without F Theo Pinson (foot) indefinitely and G Kenny Williams took his spot in the starting lineup Friday.

PREDICTION: North Carolina 80, Chattanooga 70