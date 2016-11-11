Preview: Chattanooga at Tennessee

Little went right for the Tennessee men’s basketball program last season - and while experts expect more of the same in 2016-17, coach Rick Barnes is much more enthused about his roster as he looks to launch the campaign on a winning note Friday against visiting Chattanooga. Barnes believes he has addressed several of his team’s glaring weaknesses as the Volunteers look to put the memory of a dismal SEC showing behind them.

Tennessee won just six conference games last season en route to a 12th-place finish - and with pundits projecting a 13th-place showing this season, Barnes certainly has his work cut out for him. But an influx of young players at every position has Barnes bullish on his team’s prognosis - particularly on the defensive end. “We’ve got guys now who can go all out,” Barnes told reporters. “And if they get in some foul trouble, we think we’ve got guys who can come in and we can keep moving on with (aggressive defense).” That extra defensive effort is paramount for a Volunteers team that finished outside the top-250 last season in scoring defense, allowing an average of 75.2 points per game. Tennessee will get a stiff test from a Chattanooga side that breezed through the Southern Conference last season en route to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2009.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SEC Network Plus

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (2015-16: 29-6): The Mocs appropriately rewarded coach Matt McCall with a two-year contract extension in the offseason after he led the team to a school record in victories and its first regular-season conference crown in 22 years. He’s getting back several key players this season, including the team’s three leading scorers - guard Casey Jones (12.6 points per game), forward Tre’ McLean (12.1) and center Justin Tuoyo (11.1). McLean was crowned the conference’s Preseason Player of the Year, while Jones looks to make a significant impact after an ankle injury limited him to eight games last season.

ABOUT TENNESSEE (2015-16: 15-19): Even if the defense improves - and there’s no guarantee it will - the Volunteers still have to address major weaknesses on offense, particularly long-range shooting. Tennessee ranked 11th in the conference in 3-point success a season ago (32.7 percent), while the most successful returning player from beyond the arc - sophomore guard Shembari Phillips - made just 57 attempts. With no obvious successor to departed scoring leader Kevin Punter (22.2 points per game), it might be difficult for Tennessee to keep up with high-scoring opponents.

TIP-INS

1. No other Volunteers player came within 10 points of Punter’s scoring average.

2. Jones (6.5), McLean (6.3) and Tuoyo (five) also finished first, second and third, respectively, in rebounding for the Mocs last season.

3. Tennessee co-led the SEC in free-throw shooting in 2016-17 at 72.5 percent.

PREDICTION: Tennessee 68, Chattanooga 63