Chattanooga takes down Tennessee

Justin Tuoyo and Tre' McLean, part of Chattanooga's talented returning cast, each posted double-doubles and the Mocs took down new-look Tennessee 82-69 on Friday night in the season opener for both teams at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn.

McLean hit a jumper that put the Mocs ahead 58-47 with 8:43 to play before the Volunteers mounted a late challenge. Tennessee forward Kyle Alexander's putback cut the Chattanooga lead to 60-54 with six minutes to play.

But Chattanooga answered with a 10-3 run, capped by a Tuoyo dunk to regain control.

Tuoyo finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds, and McLean added 20 points and 10 boards for the Mocs. Greg Pryor added 14 points and dished out four assists.

Jordan Bone had 21 points to lead the Volunteers. Lamonte Turner came off the bench to score 12 points, and Robert Hubbs, one of the few returning contributors from last season, added 11 points for Tennessee.

Tennessee made just 1 of 16 3-pointers and shot 32.8 percent from the floor.

The Mocs led 34-29 at halftime behind nine points from McLean. Chattanooga opened the second half with a 9-2 run to push the lead to double figures and cruised.

The Mocs return four starters from last season's 29-6 squad and are considered the favorites in the Southern Conference.

Tennessee underwent a major transformation heading into coach Rick Barnes' second season in Knoxville. Barnes has eight new players on the roster. The Vols are picked to finish near the bottom of the SEC.