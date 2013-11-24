Preview: Chattanooga at UCLA

Off to its best start since 2007-08, No. 24 UCLA looks to remain unbeaten Sunday when the Bruins host Chattanooga from the Southern Conference. The Mocs face an uphill battle against UCLA, which has opened the year shooting 50.4 percent from the field while outscoring its first four opponents by an average of 20.8 points. Sophomore wing Kyle Anderson recorded the Bruins’ first triple-double since 1995 with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in Friday’s 81-70 win over Morehead State.

The Bruins are nearing full strength with 6-9 freshman forward Wanaah Bail (knee) expected to make his debut next week. Senior Travis Wear, who missed the Bruins’ first three games due to an appendectomy, returned with 11 points and four rebounds in 22 minutes. The Bruins have been paced by sophomore guard Jordan Adams, who has led the team in scoring in each of its first four games and scored a career-high 30 points on Friday.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Networks

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (2-3): Coach Will Wade remained optimistic after the Mocs began a five-game road trip on Friday with a last-second 83-81 loss to Nevada. “I can’t fault our effort or our guys,” said Wade. “We executed very well, got stops and had great plays through adversity. If we can stick with that, it is going to carry over and pay huge dividends to us down the line.” Guard Gee McGhee is scoring a team-high 16.4 points per game and forward Z. Mason averages 15.2 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Mocs, who are averaging 91 points.

ABOUT UCLA (4-0): The undersized Mocs could struggle near the basket against the Bruins’ improving frontcourt, which includes twin 6-10 brothers David and Travis Wear. Freshmen guards Zach LaVine and Bryce Alford have provided quality minutes off the bench, but the Bruins’ offense begins with Adams and Anderson, who are averaging a combined 32.6 points. “The sky’s the limit for both of us,” Adams said. “We’re the captains, and in order for us to go out and keep putting up these numbers, we have to bring it every night with the same intensity.”

TIP-INS

1. UCLA F Tony Parker has made 18 of his first 26 shots from the field this season.

2. Chattanooga was picked to finish seventh in the Southern Conference preseason coaches’ poll.

3. UCLA coach Steve Alford guided New Mexico to a 12-0 start last season.

PREDICTION: UCLA 88, Chattanooga 71