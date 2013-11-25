(Updated: CHANGES to seven assists for Anderson; 48-33 rebounding edge in graph 2. RECASTS graph 3. Minor edits in graph 4.)

No. 24 UCLA 106, Chattanooga 65: Jordan Adams scored 22 points and Norman Powell had 19 as the Bruins routed the visiting Mocs.

Freshman Zach LaVine added a season-high 19 points and Kyle Anderson collected 17 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for UCLA (5-0), which is off to its best start since opening the 2007-08 season with seven straight wins. The Bruins shot 62.9 percent from the field and outrebounded the Mocs 48-33.

Martynas Bareika scored a season-high 17 points and Z. Mason had 15 points for Chattanooga (2-4). Casey Jones contributed 10 points and six rebounds for the Mocs, who entered averaging 91 points but were held to a season-low point total while shooting 9-of-30 from 3-point range.

LaVine scored 10 points in the first half to help UCLA take a 47-25 lead at the break. Powell had four dunks during a 21-2 run to open the second half and the Bruins went on to reach the 100-point mark for the first time since Nov. 15, 2012.

Adams, who has led the Bruins in scoring in every contest, made eight of his 10 shots from the field and contributed five assists. Forward Tony Parker grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds and scored eight points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Anderson logged his 11th career double-double and third this season. The sophomore wing recorded the third triple-double in school history Friday against Morehead State. … Chattanooga G Gee McGhee, who entered the game averaging a team-high 16.4 points, missed six of his eight shots and finished with five points. … Chattanooga missed seven of its 11 shots from the foul line and committed 15 turnovers.