Preview: Chattanooga at Wisconsin

Wisconsin has prided itself on defense in the Bo Ryan era and this season’s team is off to a great start in upholding that tradition. Granted, Northern Kentucky is a small sample size and a non-traditional opponent for Ryan’s troops, but the Norse shot just 26.4 percent from the field and committed 10 turnovers on Friday in a 62-31 season-opening win for Wisconsin. And now, as the No. 4 Badgers prep for Chattanooga on Sunday, Ryan can start to work on the offense a little.

The Badgers topped 64 points in all five of their NCAA Tournament games last season, so Ryan’s not that concerned that his team went 4-of-17 from 3-point range versus the Norse. Nevertheless, November is for experimenting when you have a team as deep and driven as Ryan’s, so expect some different lineup combinations against the Mocs, who opened with an easy win of their own, 110-53 over Hiwassee College. Chattanooga is coming off an 18-15 season, and with dates against teams like Butler and Georgia coming up in non-conference play, don’t expect the Mocs to be fazed by facing a big program on the road.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPNews.

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (1-0): Guard Greg Pryor and forward Duke Ethridge each scored 13 points and were two of six Mocs to land in double figures versus the Tigers. Coach Will Wade, knowing the Badgers were lurking, was able to empty his bench, as all 12 Mocs received playing time in an easy win that saw Chattanooga lead 62-21 at the half. All of this early-season posturing should help the Mocs in Southern Conference play later on, when they will look to dethrone defending champion Mercer, which defeated Duke in the NCAA Tournament.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (1-0): The Badgers were top-heavy on Friday as forwards Frank Kaminsky and Sam Dekker led the way down low while the guards struggled from long range. If Wisconsin is to return to the Final Four, that is not the optimum strategy for Ryan but, nevertheless, it was a good sign for the Badgers that Kaminsky and Dekker combined for 31 points, 13 rebounds and six assists. Unlike some other elite teams, Wisconsin doesn’t have a tough November, so Ryan can work out some kinks at the guard spots, as long as the Badgers are ready for a top-tier tilt versus No. 3 Duke on Dec. 3.

TIP-INS

1. The Badgers are in the midst of a four-game homestand to open the season, including dates with Green Bay (Nov. 19) and Boise State (Nov. 22).

2. The Mocs last landed in the NCAA Tournament in 2009, when they lost to Connecticut 103-47 in the first round.

3. Wade was an assistant at Virginia Commonwealth from 2009-13 and helped the Rams to the 2011 Final Four.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 75, Chattanooga 55.