No. 4 Wisconsin 89, Chattanooga 45: Sam Dekker scored 18 points, and Nigel Hayes and Frank Kaminsky posted double-doubles as the Badgers breezed by the visiting Mocs.

Hayes had 15 points, 13 rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block, helping Wisconsin (2-0) to an impressive 52-21 halftime lead. Kaminsky, who opened the season with 16 points in a 62-31 win over Northern Kentucky Friday night, finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds and four assists as Wisconsin won for the sixth time in the last seven games dating back to last season.

Casey Jones had 12 points, two rebounds and two assists, and Ronrico White scored 15 off the bench for Chattanooga (1-1), but the Mocs finished just 6-of-22 from 3-point range and trailed wire to wire. Chattanooga, which opened with a 110-53 win over Hiwassee College on Friday, was outrebounded by the Badgers, 49-21.

Dekker hit a 3-pointer 43 seconds into the first half, igniting an 8-0 Badgers run that set the tempo for the rest of the game. Wisconsin coach Bo Ryan wanted to see sharper offensive execution after 10 turnovers on Friday night, and the Badgers responded with eight 3-pointers, 20 assists and 11 offensive rebounds.

Traevon Jackson, traditionally a table-setter for Wisconsin, had three assists, but was also potent on his own, finishing 6-of-10 from the field, and 4-of-4 from the line for 16 points. The Badgers, who were 1-1 in 2012 after a 74-56 loss to Florida, are 2-0 for the ninth time in the last 10 years.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Badgers are halfway through a four-game homestand, which also includes dates with Green Bay (Wednesday) and Boise State (Nov. 22). … Wisconsin played just eight players in the first half, and four of them were in double-figure scoring by the break. … The Mocs will continue a Midwestern road trip in Indianapolis on Tuesday, when they take on Butler.