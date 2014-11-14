Preview: Chicago State at Arizona State

The campus is fired up about the football team’s chances at a Pac-12 title and a spot in the National Championship playoff, but the basketball team deserves some notice at Arizona State as well. The Sun Devils will try to live up to the standards being set in the athletic department when they open the 2014-15 season by hosting Chicago State on Friday. Arizona State lost its top three scorers from last season’s NCAA Tournament team.

With Jahii Carson, Jermaine Marshall and Jordan Bachynski – the only three double-digit scorers from last season – moving on, the Sun Devils are counting on senior Jonathan Gilling to step up. “Jon has a very high basketball IQ,” Arizona State coach Herb Sendek told reporters. “Our offense is always more fluid when he’s involved. Our defense is better positioned when he’s leading his teammates and giving instructions.” The Cougars finished fourth in the Western Athletic Conference last season and are without their leading scorer from last season, Quinton Pippen, as well.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, Pac-12 Network

ABOUT CHICAGO STATE (2013-14: 13-19): The Cougars usually play a pre-conference slate stocked with major-conference competition but will be meeting the Sun Devils for the first time. Clarke Rosenberg, who averaged 14 points last season, is the leading returning scorer and had some of his best games against strong competition in 2013-14 with 27 points against Indiana and 16 against Illinois. Head coach Tracy Dildy is entering his fifth season and has increased Chicago State’s win total in each of the last two campaigns.

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE (2013-14: 21-12): The Sun Devils were picked to finish in the bottom half of the Pac-12 but Sendek is excited about what Gilling and a host of new players can achieve. “Early on in practice, a freshman point guard we have, Tra Holder, has done an outstanding job distributing the basketball,” Sendek told reporters. “He’s really been impressive.” Sendek also singled out junior college transfer Willie Atwood, a 6-8 swingman that should fit into Sendek’s up-tempo, fast-break system.

TIP-INS

1. Arizona State ended the 2013-14 season with four straight losses, including an 87-85 setback to Texas in the NCAA Tournament.

2. The Cougars have nine freshman and sophomores on the roster.

3. Sun Devils senior G Shaquielle McKissic (nine points) is the leading returning scorer, just in front of GIlling (7.7).

PREDICTION: Arizona State 88, Chicago State 60