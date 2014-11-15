(Updated: CORRECTS 20 to 13 in graph 3)

Arizona State 86, Chicago State 50: Shaquielle McKissic scored a career-high 20 points as the host Sun Devils coasted in their season opener.

Guard Gerry Blakes added 11 points and seven rebounds for Arizona State (1-0), which lost its top three scorers from last season. Willie Atwood and Roosevelt Scott also had 11 points apiece as the Sun Devils shot 61.2 percent.

Clarke Rosenberg finished with 20 points and made all the 3-pointers for the Cougars (0-1), whose other players were a combined 0-of-13 from behind the arc. Joshua Meier added nine points and five rebounds before fouling out.

With the Sun Devils holding a one-point lead, McKissic hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored eight in a row during a 13-0 run to make it 29-15 with seven minutes to go in the half. After Chicago State closed back within eight, Connor MacDougall netted five points as Arizona State took a 40-28 edge into halftime.

McKissic helped the Sun Devils break away early in the second half, scoring five points in a 7-0 spurt to make it 49-32. Jonathan Gilling later buried a 3-point to ignite a 13-0 run that Scott capped with five straight points for a 65-37 cushion midway through the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: McKissic, who was granted a sixth season of eligibility, eclipsed his previous career high of 19 points set against Grambling last season. ... Chicago State has another tough matchup when it visits Creighton of the Big East Conference on Sunday. ... The Sun Devils shot 15-of-22 in the opening half to help coach Herb Sendek improve to 19-3 in season openers.