Preview: Chicago State at Cincinnati

Cincinnati hopes its recent scoring woes are a thing of the past when it hosts Chicago State on Monday. The Bearcats had recorded less than 55 points in three consecutive contests before overcoming a lackadaisical start to score 48 in the second half of the 69-48 victory over Middle Tennessee State on Saturday. Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin was relieved with his team’s second-period explosion after averaging just 45.5 points in two games at the Jimmy V Classic, saying: “It felt good in the second half to really get our legs back under us and really get used to the rims again.”

Chicago State has been consistently inconsistent so far this season, following up each promising display with a disappointing one as it hasn’t been able to muster up more than a two-game winning streak. The Cougars are coming off an 81-64 victory over SIU-Edwardsville and coach Tracy Dildy was delighted with his team’s display as they improved to 5-0 at home. “I‘m proud of our performance in the second half,” he said. “We didn’t let SIUE back in it when they tried to make a run.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CHICAGO STATE (5-6): Senior forward Eddie Denard recorded the first double-double of his career when he scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win over SIUE. Quinton Pippen leads the team in scoring (12.2), steals (1.7), assists (2.9) and made 3-point field goals (22). The Cougars have won three of their last five games, shooting over 50 percent from the field in each of the victories.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (9-2): Sean Kilpatrick continues to do the heavy lifting for the Bearcats, averaging 18.3 points including 23 points in the win over Middle Tennessee State. Justin Jackson registered his third double-double of the season, notching 16 points and 12 rebounds to go along with four blocks against the Blue Raiders. The Bearcats scored less than 25 points for the fourth straight half before ending the streak with 60 percent shooting from the field in the final stanza on Saturday.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati is 47-4 in its last 51 non-conference home games.

2. The Bearcats have held eight of their last 11 opponents to under 40 percent shooting from the floor.

3. Chicago State has lost all six of its road games this season.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 71, Chicago State 50