Cincinnati 102, Chicago State 62: Sean Kilpatrick scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the Bearcats brushed aside the visiting Cougars.

Justin Jackson registered 19 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks while Jermaine Sanders netted 14 points to go along with 13 boards for Cincinnati (10-2), which secured 33 offensive rebounds en route to a 69-21 edge on the boards. Shaquille Thomas added 14 points while Troy Caupain, Kevin Johnson and Ge‘Lawn Guyn each scored 10 for the Bearcats.

Quinton Pippen led the way with 20 points and four rebounds for Chicago State (5-7), which fell to 0-7 on the road this season. Clarke Rosenberg chipped in with 17 points for the Cougars, who shot 37.3 percent from the floor.

Cincinnati hit three consecutive 3-pointers to pull ahead by six before Sanders keyed a 9-1 run to put the Bearcats on top 30-20. Cincinnati held Chicago State without a field goal for more than six minutes and closed out the first half with a 13-2 run to take a 48-29 lead into the break.

It was more of the same in the second stanza as Kilpatrick finished a fast break to extend the Bearcats’ advantage to 29 with just over 13 minutes remaining. Sanders nailed a triple to make it 87-54 as Cincinnati went on to achieve its highest scoring output of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cincinnati improved to 48-4 in its last 52 non-conference home games. … Kilpatrick leapfrogged Ron Bonham into seventh place on the Bearcats’ all-time scoring list . … Jackson recorded his fourth double-double of the season and his second in as many games.