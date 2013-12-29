Preview: Chicago State at Creighton

Doug McDermott and his Creighton teammates have one more tune-up before starting their inaugural season in the Big East. The Bluejays host Chicago State on Sunday looking to win for the 10th time in 12 games, and McDermott – a returning consensus All-America selection – appears to be in midseason form. The senior forward is second in the nation in scoring at 24.8 points and needs 11 on Sunday to become the 64th player in history to reach 2,500 career points.

The Bluejays have rebounded from losses to San Diego State and George Washington, winning four in a row by an average of 20.8 points. Creighton entered Christmas break with a 68-54 victory over California on Dec. 22. The Cougars have lost six of nine following a 2-1 start, falling 102-62 at Cincinnati on Monday.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT CHICAGO STATE (5-7): The Cougars took Big East member DePaul to overtime Dec. 15 before losing 77-70, but are 0-7 on the road this season. Chicago State features a balanced offensive attack with four players averaging double figures, led by Quinton Pippen at 14.7. Pippen has three games of 20-plus points and has led the Cougars in scoring six times.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (9-2): Ethan Wragge leads the Big East and ranks 14th nationally in 3-point shooting at 48.2 percent, and McDermott is converting 40.6 percent of his long-range attempts. The Bluejays rank second nationally with 10.9 3-pointers per contest and pace the conference in overall field-goal shooting at 48.7 percent. Creighton has scored 80 points or more eight times in 11 contests.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton has not trailed in its past three games, and has not trailed at home since the first half Nov. 23 against Tulsa.

2. Seven of the Bluejays’ first 11 opponents have shot less than 40 percent from the field.

3. Creighton leads the series 2-0, beating the Cougars 95-61 two seasons ago as McDermott scored 21 points.

PREDICTION: Creighton 84, Chicago State 71