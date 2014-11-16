Preview: Chicago State at Creighton

Creighton looks to win its 20th straight home game when it faces Chicago State on Sunday. The Bluejays started the post-Doug McDermott era in impressive fashion with a comfortable 104-77 victory over Central Arkansas on Friday to win its 20th consecutive home opener. “It’s always great to start the season off with a victory,” coach Greg McDermott told reporters. “Nobody had to play crazy minutes, nobody got hurt and we have an important game on Sunday.”

Creighton turns its attention to extending its three-game winning streak over the Cougars. The Bluejays have history firmly on their side as they have posted 31 straight home victories against winless opponents and their main challenge will be not peeking ahead to the matchup with No. 19 Oklahoma on Wednesday. Chicago State got thumped 86-50 in its season opener against Arizona State and hopes to bounce back by gaining a split on its two-game road swing.

TV: 5:30 p.m. ET, FOX Sports 1

ABOUT CHICAGO STATE (0-1): Clarke Rosenberg - the team’s lone returning starter from last season - led the way with 20 points in the setback to the Sun Devils. Joshua Meier scored nine points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field in his collegiate debut before fouling out in the second half. The Cougars struggled mightily on the offensive end of the floor, shooting just 32.1 percent while missing 17 of their 20 attempts from 3-point range.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (1-0): Rick Kreklow scored a career-high 18 points to go along with six rebounds to lead six players in double figures in the win over the Bears. Will Artino collected 14 points and a game-high 10 rebounds in just 17 minutes to record the second double-double of his career. Toby Hegner scored four points and became only the third freshman - joining Ryan Sears and Doug McDermott - to start in a season opener for the Bluejays in the last 20 years.

TIP-INS

1. Creighton beat Chicago State 90-58 in the last meeting between the schools on Dec. 29, 2013.

2. The Bluejays are 49-2 when scoring 100 or more points.

3. Creighton is 14-0 all-time in Sunday night games at CenturyLink Center Omaha.

PREDICTION: Creighton 101, Chicago State 67