FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Creighton 90, Chicago State 58
Sections
Featured
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
Sports
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
Iraq
Turkey threatens retaliation after Iraqi Kurdish independence vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 30, 2013 / 12:21 AM / 4 years ago

Creighton 90, Chicago State 58

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Creighton 90, Chicago State 58: Doug McDermott scored 14 of his 24 points in the opening six minutes and the host Bluejays used strong 3-point shooting to extend their winning streak to five.

Creighton (10-2), which opens its inaugural season in the Big East Conference by hosting Marquette on Tuesday, finished 16-for-25 from 3-point range. Ethan Wragge and Jahenns Manigat each hit five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points and McDermott added four 3-pointers.

Clarke Rosenberg led the Cougars (5-8) with 14 points and Quinton Pippen hit four 3-pointers in scoring 13 points. Chicago State, which rallied from an early 12-point deficit to get within one point with eight minutes left in the first half, hit 10-of-24 3-point attempts.

McDermott hit five of his first six shots from the field, including four 3-pointers, and Manigat’s 3-pointer six minutes into the contest gave Creighton a 24-12 advantage. The Cougars rallied on the strength of three Pippen 3-pointers, using a 14-2 surge to pull within 27-26 on Pippen’s 3-pointer with 7:50 to play in the half.

Manigat buried two 3-pointers in the final six minutes of the half as the Bluejays pushed their lead to 45-38 at halftime, then put the game away with an 18-3 run in the opening minutes of the second half. Wragge hit four consecutive 3-pointers and Devin Brooks’ layup made it 66-44 with 11 minutes remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Creighton dominated the backboards, outrebounding the Cougars 35-22. … McDermott, Wragge and Manigat combined to shoot 16-for-26 overall from the field as the Bluejays finished at 56.3 percent from the field. … Chicago State dropped to 0-8 on the road.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.