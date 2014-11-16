Creighton 84, Chicago State 66: Will Artino collected 20 points, eight rebounds and five steals as the Bluejays pulled away from the Cougars to win their 20th straight home game.

Isaiah Zierden scored 18 points off the bench for Creighton (2-0), which faces No. 19 Oklahoma on Wednesday. Toby Hegner added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Bluejays, who went 22-of-27 from the free-throw line.

Clarke Rosenberg led the way with 22 points and eight rebounds for Chicago State (0-2), which could not overcome 20 turnovers. Anthony Glover tallied 18 points in a reserve role while Quron Davis scored 10 for the Cougars.

Hegner scored six early points as Creighton jumped out to a 15-3 lead before Rosenberg sparked an 11-0 surge to cut the deficit to one. Zierden knocked down three straight 3-pointers to push the margin back to 13 and Hegner nailed a triple just before the halftime buzzer to put the Bluejays on top 45-27.

The Cougars crept within nine after Rosenberg scored 11 points early in the second half, but Hegner keyed an 11-0 run to give Creighton some breathing room at 62-42. The Bluejays never let their lead slip below double digits the rest of the way as they improved to 4-0 all-time against Chicago State.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Creighton went 10-of-30 from 3-point range while Chicago State finished 10-of-23. … The Bluejays improved to 15-0 in Sunday night games at CenturyLink Center Omaha. … Creighton G Devin Brooks recorded 10 rebounds and six assists.