Preview: Chicago State at DePaul

DePaul will look to gain some momentum as it hits a softer part of its schedule when crosstown rival Chicago State visits for a Sunday matinee. A win would give the Blue Demons consecutive victories for the second time this season, and with Houston Baptist on deck, DePaul would have a good shot at its first three-game win streak. Chicago State has just two wins over Division I competition thus far this season.

Cleveland Melvin has paced DePaul at 16.4 points per game with a 54.5 shooting percentage from beyond the arc, but two newcomers up front have Blue Demons fans optimistic. The production from highly touted freshman Tommy Hamilton IV (11 points per game) has been somewhat expected, but fifth-year Purdue transfer Sandi Marcius has been excellent of late too, racking up 19 points and and 12 rebounds against Florida Atlantic. “It was good the guys continued to look for him [inside], and he controlled the backboards. It was by far his best performance,” DePaul coach Oliver Purnell said of Marcius to the Chicago Sun-Times.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT CHICAGO STATE (4-5): It’s been a tale of two cities in a way for the Cougars thus far, with a 4-0 record at home and an 0-5 road mark. Three starters average in double figures -- Quinton Pippen (15), Matt Ross (12.3) and Nate Duhon (10.1), along with Clarke Rosenberg’s 13 off the bench, but rebounding has been the team’s major issue. The Cougars entered the weekend ranked 318th nationally at 31.8 rebounds per game.

ABOUT DEPAUL (5-4): The Blue Demons need to build some momentum before entering Big East play, and they have a chance to do just that. The win over Oregon State on Dec. 1 was encouraging, and Purnell said he was pleased with how his team played against Florida Atlantic in its most recent win. “We picked up our energy and communication on the defensive end,,” Purnell told the Sun-Times.

TIP-INS

1. The win over Florida Atlantic was the 1400th in program history for DePaul.

2. DePaul is 11-0 all-time against the Cougars.

3. Chicago State is one of two WAC teams with four players averaging double figures.

PREDICTION: DePaul 88, Chicago State 65