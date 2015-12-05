Preview: Chicago State at DePaul

DePaul is still looking to recapture some of the success from its glory days, but there’s no questioning its superiority in Chicago. The Blue Demons looks to flex their muscles against city-rival Chicago State in the 500th game at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont on Saturday.

The Blue Demons are 13-0 all-time against against the Cougars, including an 84-60 drubbing last season. DePaul got a career-high 25 points from Tommy Hamilton IV on 7-for-7 shooting in last year’s game, and is 14-1 against Chicago-area opponents (Chicago State, UIC, Loyola-Chicago, Northern Illinois, Northwestern) over the past five seasons. Coach Dave Leitao’s team has won two straight after dropping three in a row in tournament settings. Chicago State has lost four straight and has not beaten a Division I team this season.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1.

ABOUT CHICAGO STATE (3-5): The Cougars’ victories have come against NAIA Trinity International, Division II Indiana Northwest and Division III Illinois Tech. Their last three outings have all resulted in 3-point losses including a gritty 82-79 setback at Illinois as Cougars’ Elliott Cole had 21 points and six assists while Kieran Woods finished with 20 points, six rebounds and three steals. Cole leads three players in double figures at 15 points a game and is 27-for-66 from 3-point range.

ABOUT DEPAUL (3-3): The Blue Demons got double figures from five players in a rout of UIC on Wednesday while limiting the Flames to 55 points -- the fewest in a game against a DePaul team in three seasons. Hamilton had his fifth career double-double in the contest, and DePaul got 13 points from Billy Garrett Jr., two off his team-leading average. Myke Henry is second on the team in scoring at 13.2 points a game, and Hamilton leads the squad with 7.4 rebounds per contest but DePaul ranks 301th in the nation in total rebounds.

TIP-INS

1. The Cougars scored 137 points in their season-opening win against Illinois Tech.

2. Saturday’s game kicks off the 36th and penultimate season of basketball at Rosemont for the Blue Demons.

3. Chicago State has allowed 74.4 points a game, ranked 234th in the nation.

PREDICTION: DePaul 80, Chicago State 60