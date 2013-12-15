DePaul 77, Chicago State 70 (OT)

DePaul 77, Chicago State 70: Billy Garrett Jr. scored eight of his 17 points in overtime as the Blue Demons edged the visiting Cougars.

Cleveland Melvin notched his second double-double of the season for the Blue Demons (6-4) with 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Brandon Young added 14. Tommy Hamilton IV added eight points to go with 10 rebounds and four blocks.

Quinton Pippen had 18 points and Nate Duhon finished with 17 for Chicago State (4-6), which fell to 0-6 on the road. Clarke Rosenberg chipped in 17 for the Cougars in the losing effort.

Chicago State jumped out to an early 17-9 lead, but the Blue Demons answered with a 16-2 run that established the lead DePaul would hold until late in the game.

The Blue Demons led by 10 with just under eight minutes to go, but the Cougars ripped off an 11-0 run and took the lead with 5:10 to go on a Ross 3-pointer.

Brandon Young made one of two free throws with 17 seconds left to bring DePaul even at 62 and send the game to overtime. Garrett scored eight of DePaul’s 15 points in the extra frame to seal the win.

GAME NOTEBOOK: DePaul won despite 23 turnovers … Chicago State is 0-12 all-time against the Blue Demons. … DePaul knocked down 29-of-40 free throws, as opposed to Chicago State’s 8-of-13.