December 5, 2015 / 9:37 PM / 2 years ago

DePaul 96, Chicago State 72

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Freshman guard Eli Cain scored a career-high 20 points to pace DePaul to a 96-72 victory over Chicago State on Saturday afternoon at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

Six Blue Demons scored in double figures as DePaul celebrated its 500th game at Allstate Arena by improving its all-time record to 14-0 against its intra-city rival.

Junior guard Billy Garrett (16 points, six rebounds) and junior center Thomas Hamilton IV (16 points, seven rebounds) chipped in as the Blue Demons (4-3) won their third game in a row. DePaul shot 54.4 percent from the field and 11 of 20 from 3-point range. Cain hit 3 of 5 3-pointers after hitting just 2 in his first six games.

Chicago State (3-6), which lost its fifth consecutive game, got 22 points and six rebounds off the bench from freshman guard Fred Sims Jr. Senior swingman Jawad Adekoya added 17 points.

Chicago State raced out to a 16-7 lead in the opening six minutes, but the Blue Demons reeled in the Cougars and took the lead for good on senior guard Aaron Simpson’s free throw with 8:21 left in the first half that made it 28-27.

DePaul led 49-38 at the half and the Cougars never got closer than nine points the rest of the way.

