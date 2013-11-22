Preview: Chicago State at Illinois

Illinois looks to keep itsperfect record intact Friday when it hosts Chicago State in anon-conference matchup. The Illini have had little trouble in theirfirst four contests this season, winning by an average of 19.8points. The Cougars, on the other hand, have dropped two straight,both on the road, and will be looking for their first win over a BigTen opponent in five tries under coach Tracy Dildy.

The difference for Illinois thisyear has been its defense, which has held teams to 58 points a gameand 34 percent shooting from the field. By contrast, Chicago Statehas allowed 76.6 points a contest and opponents are shooting 42.6percent. Rebounds will also be a big factor, as the Illini areoutrebounding foes by 13.5 while the Cougars are being outboarded by8.2.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT CHICAGO STATE (0-5): TheCougars have been unable to stretch opposing defenses with theiroutside shooting because they’ve only hit 28.3 percent of theirattempts from beyond the arc. Chicago State has taken a third of itsshots from 3-point range, but the makes have accounted for less than25 percent of the team’s made field goals. Clarke Rosenberg is theonly Cougars player to hit better than 33 percent on 3-pointers this year, connecting on 6-of-11.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (4-0): The Illinihave been very solid defensively this year, thanks in part to F-CNnanna Egwu’s presence in the paint. Egwu has 13 blocks through fourgames and has been an anchor for the team’s defense. “I think he‘sone of the best defensive (centers), really a forward, that I‘vecoached in 19 years, and I’ve coached some pretty good ones,”Illinois coach John Groce told the Champaign News-Gazette. “He‘sjust so versatile, he can do so many things.”

TIP-INS

1. The Cougars are led in scoringby senior Quinton Pippen (15.6 ppg), who is the nephew of former NBAgreat Scottie Pippen.

2. Egwu has certainly beenconsistent offensively this year, scoring 10 points in each of theteam’s first four contests.

3. Illinois has dominated theseries between the two schools, taking all 10 of the previousmeetings.

PREDICTION: Illinois 85, ChicagoState 62