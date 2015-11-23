Preview: Chicago State at Illinois

Illinois’ home away from home in Springfield, Ill., hasn’t been too hospitable to the Illini yet, as coach John Groce’s team is 1-2 at the Prairie Capital Convention Center. The Illini try to change their fortunes there on Monday night when they host Chicago State in a non-conference matchup.

Illinois dropped another close game -- by four to Chattanooga -- on Saturday, the team’s third straight game decided by six or fewer points. Malcolm Hill (18.3 ppg) and Mike Thorne Jr. (16 ppg) have been solid for the Illini offensively, but defensively, Illinois has allowed opponents to score 77 points a contest. The Cougars have been lighting it up in the early going of the season, averaging 96.8 points. Five players for Chicago State are averaging in double figures, led by Kieran Woods (15 ppg) and Trayvon Palmer (14.5), each of whom is shooting better than 50 percent from the field.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CHICAGO STATE (3-1): While the Cougars have put together a nice start to their season with a 3-1 record, they know the biggest tests are still coming. The one setback on the team’s record -- against Iowa State -- was the team’s only game against an opponent from a major conference, and now Chicago State faces an in-state opponent that is desperate for a win. Still, the team’s hustle on both ends of the floor has been the biggest plus so far, as shown by team’s win over Trinity International, in which the Cougars shot just 38.2 percent but shot 21 free throws, grabbed 23 offensive rebounds and forced 24 turnovers.

ABOUT ILLINOIS (1-3): As the Illini search for answers after a 1-3 start, many of them are likely on the defensive end, where Illinois has had its struggles at times. Up nine late in the game against Chattanooga Saturday, Illinois gave up five 3-pointers down the stretch of a four-point loss, despite the fact it changed up defenses in the process. “Our defense was better,” Groce told reporters afterward. “I thought we played it pretty well, mixed in some zone. Late in the game, man or zone, they made a couple against the zone and three against the man, and those five 3s were the difference.”

TIP-INS

1. The Cougars have a turnover margin of plus-9.7 per game, forcing 24.5 miscues by opponents.

2. Illinois has had 59.3 percent of its scoring come from 2-point range, ranking 23rd nationally.

3. Hill has played 151 of a possible 160 minutes this season, ranking 24th nationally in percentage of minutes played (.944).

PREDICTION: Illinois 83, Chicago State 71