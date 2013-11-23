(Updated: Minor editing.)

Illinois 77, Chicago State 53:Jon Ekey scored 19 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead theIllini to a home win over the Cougars.

Rayvonte Rice, Tracy Abrams andJoseph Bertrand each added 12 points for Illinois (5-0), which easilywon the boards battle, 39-20. Nnanna Egwu grabbed nine rebounds tolead the Illini.

Clarke Rosenberg led ChicagoState (2-4) with 16 points, hitting 3-of-4 3-pointers. Matt Rosschipped in 13 points.

Illinois jumped out quickly,scoring 12 of the game’s first 14 points, but Chicago State respondedwith its own 15-6 run to get right back in it. It was a two-pointgame with just under two minutes to play in the opening half when the Illini closed witha 5-0 spurt to take a seven-point halftime lead.

The Cougars trailed by 13 withjust over 12 minutes to play before going on a 11-2 run to pullwithin four with eight minutes left. But Ekey had 10 straightpoints, including two 3-pointers, in a two-minute span to put theIllini comfortably ahead for good.

GAMENOTEBOOK: Chicago State G Quinton Pippen, the team’s leading scorer,was held more than six points below his average with nine points. …This was the first game this season that Egwu hadn’t scored 10points, as he finished with six. … Illinois improved to a perfect11-0 against the Cougars.