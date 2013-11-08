Preview: Chicago State at Indiana

Indiana will be in tough to repeat the success of its 2012-13 season without players such as Cody Zeller and Victor Oladipo, who have moved on to the NBA. The No. 24 Hoosiers’ uphill battle begins Friday when they host Chicago State. The Cougars won the final tournament of the now-defunct Great West Conference last season and became members of the Western Athletic Conference.

Indiana is no longer the class of the Big Ten, but still has plenty of talent on its roster starting with point guard Yogi Ferrell, who led the team in assists as a rookie. Senior Will Sheehey is the leader on a very different-looking frontcourt for Indiana following the departures of Zeller and Oladipo. Sheehey averaged 3.5 rebounds per game last season, a far cry from Zeller’s 8.1 or the 6.3 generated by Oladipo or Christian Watford, suggesting the Hoosiers will not be nearly as dominant around the rim.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, BTN.com

ABOUT THE COUGARS (2012-13: 11-22, 3-5 Great West): Chicago State brings a senior-laden squad to the WAC led by forward Matt Ross, who averaged 9.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and .9 blocks last season. Quinton Pippen, Jamere Dismukes and Nate Duhon are all entering their final seasons and will play leading roles while helping the Cougars establish themselves in a new conference. Freshman power forward Quron Davis will join the older lineup with a chance to fill the hole left by Jeremy Robinson’s departure.

ABOUT THE HOOSIERS (2012-13: 29-7, 14-4 Big Ten): Tom Crean knows the issues that come with coaching a younger team, but said he sees promise in freshmen Devin Davis, Troy Williams and Noah Vonleh. Indiana also added to its future talent pool by landing James Blackmon Jr., the No. 4 high school shooting guard in the nation. Blackmon Jr. is an excellent outside shooter and should form a formidable backcourt with Ferrell beginning in 2014-15.

TIP-INS

1. Indiana eases into the season with six games at home against unranked opponents before traveling to No. 7 Syracuse on Dec. 3.

2. The Cougars lost in the first round of the the CIT last season. They won third place in the 1984 NAIA Tournament and have never appeared in the NCAA Tournament.

3. The Hoosiers are 53-14 over the last two seasons after spending three years around the bottom of the Big Ten.

PREDICTION: Indiana 75, Chicago State 62