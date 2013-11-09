No. 24 Indiana 100, Chicago State 72: Freshman Noah Vonleh grabbed 14 rebounds and added 11 points to help the Hoosiers cruise to a season-opening home victory.

Jeremy Hollowell led the team with 16 points and freshman Troy Williams scored 13, while Yogi Ferrell added 11 and Will Sheehey finished with 10 points and nine rebounds for Indiana (1-0). Freshman Devin Davis also had 10 points and nine rebounds, but the Hoosiers’ inexperience showed in the team’s 19 turnovers.

Clarke Rosenberg finished with a game-high 27 points for the Cougars (0-1), who were a dismal 21-for-81 shooting, including 8-for-36 from 3-point range. Chicago State committed 36 personal fouls in a surprisingly undisciplined effort from the senior-laden squad.

Vonleh grabbed 11 rebounds in a sloppy first half that featured plenty of turnovers and fouls by both teams. Indiana established a double-digit lead early and held a 47-28 advantage at halftime.

Chicago State went on a 17-10 run early in the second half, but Indiana maintained a comfortable lead. Williams put an exclamation point on the rout with a one-handed dunk in the final minutes and Cougars senior Quinton Pippen fouled out after shooting just 2-for-13.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pippen is the nephew of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen. … Indiana outrebounded Chicago State 62-36. … Sheehey was the only senior in Indiana’s starting lineup. Chicago State started five seniors.