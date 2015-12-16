Preview: Chicago State at Minnesota

Minnesota looks to halt a three-game losing skid when it hosts Chicago State on Wednesday. The Gophers suffered a 62-60 setback to Oklahoma State in Sioux Falls, SD to fall to .500 and are in danger of dropping four consecutive nonconference games for the first time since losing five in a row during the 2006-07 campaign.

“I feel like every loss we’re getting closer,” Minnesota sophomore guard Nate Mason told reporters. “We’re just working on our weaknesses and I feel like we can be a better team.” Gophers head coach Richard Pitino used five freshman in the first half against the Cowboys after they dropped back-to-back home games to South Dakota and South Dakota State for the first time ever but the move failed to have the desired effect. The Gophers haven’t lost three consecutive nonconference games at Williams Arena since 1960-61 and hope to get back on track before Big Ten play begins on Dec. 30. Chicago State dropped its seventh straight contest following a 77-35 defeat to Northwestern on Sunday and looks to end its 25-game nonconference road losing streak.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CHICAGO STATE (3-8): Senior forward Devon Friend set career highs with 12 points and eight rebounds, but it wasn’t enough as the Cougars suffered another lopsided loss. Elliot Cole, who leads the Cougars in scoring with 12 points per game, was held to three points and is just 4-of-22 from the floor in his last three outings. “I’d like to apologize for the showing,” Chicago State head coach Tracy Dildy told reporters. “We’re a much better team than a team that loses by that many points.”

ABOUT MINNESOTA (5-5): Mason led the way with 14 points but the other four starters struggled mightily from the floor as they combined to shoot 7-of-28 in the loss to Oklahoma State. Junior forward Charles Buggs, who is averaging 9.1 points and 4.7 rebounds per game, was benched against the Cowboys but could return to the fold on Wednesday. “I played the guys that I thought would put us in the best possible spot to win the game,” Pitino said. “Doesn’t mean he won’t play the next game.”

TIP-INS

1. Minnesota won the previous two meetings with Chicago State by an average margin of 16.5 points.

2. The Gophers have surrendered at least 81 points in five of their last six games.

3. Chicago State’s last nonconference road win came on Dec. 31, 2012.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 72, Chicago State 55