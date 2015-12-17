Minnesota 70, Chicago State 52

Guard Carlos Morris and forward Charles Buggs each scored 14 points to pace a balanced Minnesota attack, and the Golden Gophers pulled away to a 70-52 victory over visiting Chicago State on Wednesday in Minneapolis.

The Cougars (3-9) fell to 0-5 on the road, but they were down only 38-35 with less than 13 minutes remaining before Minnesota pulled away.

Chicago State had only one player score in double figures -- guard Clemmye Owens V, who finished with 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds.

In the last 13 minutes, Minnesota dominated, outscoring Chicago State 25-5 over a nine-minute span to take a 63-40 lead with 4:28 remaining.

The Golden Gophers (6-5) were balanced in the game-changing run. Four players scored at least four points during that stretch, led by seven points from guard Nate Mason and six points from Morris.

In the rally for Minnesota, Buggs had four points and forward Joey King had five of his seven points.

Mason, the starting point guard, also had seven assists while committing only two turnovers. The Golden Gophers finished with only eight turnovers, while Chicago State had 14.