Preview: Chicago State at Northwestern

Northwestern looks to continue its winning ways when it hosts Chicago State on Sunday. The Wildcats have notched four straight victories, including a 67-62 win over Missouri and an 81-79 overtime triumph against Virginia Tech, to post their best start since opening the 2011-12 season with a 10-1 record.

“I‘m finding out we have a team of fighters which has been nice,” Northwestern coach Chris Collins told reporters. “We’ve had to come back from deficits and grind out some games and that shows a lot about the heart of the team.” The Wildcats have won nine of their last 10 non-conference home games and hope to continue their dominance of Chicago State by beating the Cougars for the 10th consecutive time. Northwestern has improved dramatically on the offensive end, scoring at least 81 points in its last three games and is averaging 78.6 points after managing just 60.2 points through its first eight games last season. Chicago State has dropped 24 straight non-conference road games and has lost its last six games overall.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT CHICAGO STATE (3-7): Senior guard Kieran Woods (12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.5 steals) led the way with 14 points and dished out five assists, but it wasn’t enough as the Cougars dropped a 71-53 decision to Valparaiso on Friday. Anthony Eaves scored nine points while Trayvon Palmer fell just short of a double-double as he added eight points and 10 rebounds. Elliot Cole leads the team in scoring with 12.9 points per game, but was held scoreless after going 0-of-5 from the floor; the junior guard is 3-of-15 from the field in his last two outings.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (7-1): Alex Olah broke out of a scoring slump by pouring in a season-high 21 points to go along with eight rebounds in the 81-56 win over SIU Edwardsville after averaging seven points in his previous five outings. “The main takeaway from this game was just getting Alex going again,” Collins said. “He had a couple games where his defense was good but we hadn’t established him as a scorer.” Freshman Aaron Falzon drained a career-high five 3-pointers en route to 17 points and Tre Demps matched a personal best with seven assists against SIU Edwardsville.

TIP-INS

1. The Wildcats are 3-0 in games decided by five points or fewer.

2. Demps needs four 3-point field goals to move into eighth place (157) on Northwestern’s all-time list.

3. Chicago State’s last non-conference road win came on Dec. 31, 2012.

PREDICTION: Northwestern 77, Chicago State 54