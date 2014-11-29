Preview: Chicago State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame has been getting baskets from a variety of sources, and the Fighting Irish will try to continue that trend when they host Chicago State on Saturday. Jerian Grant, Zach Auguste, Pat Connaughton and Demetrius Jackson each are averaging at least 12 points. Grant, who leads the club at 17.5, topped the team in scoring two years ago and was averaging a team-high 19 last season when he was suspended for the rest of the campaign after 12 games due to an academic matter.

Grant has reached double figures in scoring each of the last eight games, Auguste the past seven and Jackson the previous four, which is a career high. Two years ago, Grant scored 22 points to lead Notre Dame to a 92-65 win over Chicago State. Connaughton also played in that game, one of 88 consecutive starts he has made and 91 overall in his Notre Dame career.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CHICAGO STATE (2-5): The best player for the Cougars is Clarke Rosenberg, a 6-4 shooting guard who averages 17.3 points. Rosenberg, who scored 16 points two years ago against the Fighting Irish, is coming off his lowest-scoring game of the season - a 10-point performance in Wednesday’s loss to Western Carolina. He missed all five of his 3-point attempts, the first time this season he’s gone without a basket from beyond the arc.

ABOUT NOTRE DAME (5-1): .Forward V.J. Beachem looked like he’d give the Fighting Irish a fifth player in double figures after combining for 35 points in the first three games, but he’s settled down with just 13 in the last three to dip his average to eight per game. He has good size at 6-8 but prefers to play on the perimeter, taking 23 shots from 3-point range this season and making 12. Connaughton, at 6-5, is Notre Dame’s top rebounder with an average of 8.2.

TIP-INS

1. Notre Dame has scored at least 74 points in each of its six games this season, the first time it has accomplished that feat since 2001-02.

2. The Fighting Irish are 54-1 at home in the month of November under coach Mike Brey.

3. Notre Dame has made at least one 3-pointer in 515 straight games.

PREDICTION: Notre Dame 74, Chicago State 59