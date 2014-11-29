(Updated: REMOVES extra line space before lede.)

Notre Dame 90, Chicago State 42: Jerian Grant tied his career high with 26 points and distributed five assists as the Fighting Irish took apart the visiting Cougars.

Grant, who came into the game having scored or assisted on 41.4 percent of Notre Dame’s points this season, shot 8-for-12 from the floor, including 6-for-8 from beyond the 3-point line, as the Fighting Irish shot 58.5 percent from the floor overall. Pat Connaughton added 17 points, Demetrius Jackson and V.J. Beachem scored 11 apiece and Zach Auguste finished with nine points and eight rebounds for Notre Dame (6-1).

Trayvon Palmer scored nine points off the bench to lead Chicago State. Clarke Rosenberg, a three-year starter who came in averaging 17.3 points for the Cougars (2-6), scored three points on 1-for-6 shooting.

Chicago State took its only lead at 2-0 before Notre Dame scored eight straight points, the last five from Connaughton. Six more unanswered points gave the Fighting Irish their first double-digit lead at 19-8.

The advantage stayed between eight and 11 points until a 9-2 burst moved Notre Dame ahead by 15 with just under five minutes left in the first half. One final 8-0 run to close out the half doubled up the lead at 44-22 heading into the break and the Fighting Irish continued to pull away in the second half.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Notre Dame came in shooting 58 percent from the floor this season, which ranked second in the nation, and has shot 50 percent or better in all seven games. … The Fighting Irish improved to 55-1 in the month of November under head coach Mike Brey. … Chicago State is the only team that Notre Dame has played from the current Western Athletic Conference.