Preview: Chicago State at Wisconsin

No. 11 Wisconsin looks to bounce back from its first loss of the season when it hosts Chicago State on Friday. The Badgers will almost certainly fall in the polls following the 79-67 setback to 20th-ranked Creighton in the Gavitt Tipoff Games, and they hope to take their frustration out on the Cougars, who were picked to finish last by the media and coaches in the eight-team Western Athletic Conference.

Wisconsin attempted 39 3-pointers - the second most in program history - and missed 22 of its last 25 shots from beyond the arc as it was outscored 25-15 in the final 7:50 against the Blue Jays. "I honestly think a lot of good is going to come from this loss," senior point guard Bronson Koenig told reporters. "I think we're going to learn a lot from it." The Badgers have won 93 of their last 98 games against unranked non-conference opponents since 2003-04 and hope to continue their dominance by beating Chicago State for the second straight time after a 73-45 win on Jan. 4, 2003. The Cougars opened the season with a 97-89 victory against Illinois Tech and look to follow up their homecoming win by snapping an 18-game road losing streak dating back to January 2015.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN3

ABOUT CHICAGO STATE (1-0): Senior guard Clemmye Owens went 5-of-6 from 3-point range en route to a career-high 26 points to lead three players in double figures against Illinois Tech. Fred Sims Jr. added 19 points and matched a career high with four assists to go along with four steals and two blocked shots in the win over the Scarlet Hawks. Deionte Simmons scored 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting from the field and Trayvon Palmer pitched in with six rebounds as the Cougars shot 53 percent from the floor in their season-opening win.

ABOUT WISCONSIN (1-1): Koenig led the team in scoring for the second straight game - despite going 3-of-13 from 3-point range - as he tallied 21 points to move within 26 of reaching 1,000 points for his career. Nigel Hayes, who was named the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year, scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half while Ethan Happ was held to seven points after struggling against constant double teams in the post. Koenig, Hayes and Happ were named to the watch list for the prestigious John R. Wooden Award, which is given annually to the most outstanding player in college basketball.

TIP-INS

1. Wisconsin is 111-11 against non-conference opponents at home since 2001-02.

2. Koenig has scored in double figures in 12 of his last 13 regular-season games.

3. Chicago State is 0-8 against Big Ten foes since 2011-12.

PREDICTION: Wisconsin 84, Chicago State 52