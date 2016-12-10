Preview: Cincinnati at Butler

No. 15 Butler has a chance to regain confidence quickly after its first loss of the season with two straight against ranked teams, starting with a visit from No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs, who play ninth-ranked Indiana on Dec. 17, coughed up a lead in the second half and fell 72-71 at Indiana State on Wednesday after opening the season with eight wins.

“We’ve obviously got a long way to go,” Butler coach Chris Holtmann told reporters. “I’ve been saying that for a while now and nobody wanted to believe me.” The Bulldogs are still shooting 49.7 percent from the field and their offense will get a severe test against Cincinnati, which allows 58.1 points and 37.7 percent shooting per contest while standing among the nation’s best with seven blocks per game. The Bearcats have won five straight, including a 55-54 overtime triumph at Iowa State, and coach Mick Cronin told reporters he was pleased with the team’s ball movement on offense in a 29-point win over Bowling Green on Sunday. Cincinnati’s 6-9 junior forward Kyle Washington comes in off a career-high 24-point performance and leads the team in several categories.

TV: 4:30 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

ABOUT CINCINNATI (7-1): Washington averages 17.3 points, nine rebounds, 1.9 blocks and is shooting 59.2 percent from the field to lead the way for the Bearcats, who have held six of eight opponents under 60 points. Sophomore guard Jacob Evans has been almost as efficient as Washington while scoring 15.6 per game on 55.1 percent shooting from the field and 82.8 at the free-throw line. There is plenty of room for improvement as senior guard Troy Caupain is off to a relatively slow start, averaging 9.5 points on 37.7 percent from the field after scoring 13 per game a season ago.

ABOUT BUTLER (8-1): Leading scorer Kelan Martin (17.4), a junior forward, will need to recover from a 4-for-15 shooting performance against Indiana State while senior forward Andrew Chrabascz (10.9 points overall) scored a season-high 18 in the loss. Senior guard Tyler Lewis, who leads the team in assists (5.4) and shoots 64.4 percent from the field, is averaging 10.7 points over the last three games. Senior guard Avery Woodson has 29 field goals – 23 from 3-point range – and junior forward Tyler Wideman connected on 14-of-16 field-goal attempts over last three contests.

TIP-INS

1. Martin scored 14 points as Butler rallied to win at Cincinnati 78-76 last season.

2. The two teams are shooting just 67.8 percent from the free-throw line – both outside the top 200 in the nation.

3. Cincinnati sophomore G Justin Jenifer scored a career-high 14 points in the win over Bowling Green last Sunday.

PREDICTION: Butler 72, Cincinnati 70