No. 16 Butler outclasses No. 22 Cincinnati

INDIANAPOLIS -- For the first time this season, Butler junior forward Kelan Martin didn't start.

After an off-game in one-point loss to Indiana State, Martin scored 20 points to lead No. 16 Butler to a 75-65 victory over No. 22 Cincinnati on Saturday at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

"It was a coach's decision and I thought he responded great," said Butler coach Chris Holtmann, whose team improved to 9-1. "It probably won't be the last time we mix up our (starting) lineup."

Martin said it didn't affect him.

"I just had to come out with a different approach than I did Wednesday," said Martin, who made 3 of 7 3-pointers. "I came out sluggish with no energy. (Saturday) I came off the bench with energy and fed off our guys."

Martin gave Butler the lead for good by converting a three-point play to make it 42-39 with 15:44 to go. The Bulldogs remained in control during the second half.

With Butler leading 61-51 with 5:01 remaining, Bearcats coach Mick Cronin was called for a technical foul after protesting a traveling call. Martin hit the two free throws to push to lead to 63-51.

Cincinnati (7-2) never got closer than seven points the rest of the way.

The score was tied at 35-all at halftime as the Bearcats were 14 of 32 from the field and the Bulldogs were 13 of 26.

Forward Kyle Washington, the Bearcats' leading scorer (17.3) and rebounder (9.0) entering the game, fouled out with 3:02 to go with seven points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field and no rebounds in 19 minutes.

"The game was extremely physical and that's not Kyle Washington's style of play," Cronin said. "He struggles when people are physical with him. I was extremely concerned with the game was being played. I knew the shooting wasn't going to continue like that (first half) and my fears came true.

"In the second half, their physicality took us completely out of our offense. We let it happen. It wasn't until we were down 10 that we started playing through contact on the offensive end."

Cronin said free throws were the major difference.

"They make 21 and we only shot 13," Cronin said. "You have no chance when that happens, no chance. We don't play defense like them because when we do it's a foul every time."

The Bulldogs made 21 of 26 free throws and the Bearcats were 7 of 13 from the foul line. Andrew Chrabascz had 12 points for Butler, hitting 3 of 10 shots from the field and 5 of 6 free throws.

Cincinnati guard Troy Caupain, who was averaging 9.5 points per game, scored 15 in the first half and finished with a team-high 22 points.

Caupain drained a 3-pointer with two seconds left in the first half to forge the halftime tie. Bearcats forward Gary Clark and guard Jacob Evans each scored 14 points. Clark had a team-high 12 rebounds.

Cincinnati was 6 of 26 from 3-point line, including a paltry 2 of 15 from the 3-point line.

"This was a good response from (Wednesday's 72-71 loss at Indiana State) where we didn't play well," Holtmann said. "We try not to make too much of (that game) and I don't want to make too much of this one either. I think this is just another step of our journey of growth and getting better."

The Bulldogs committed just one turnover in the second half and six in the game.

"We turned it off a little too much in the first half and then feed of that," Holtmann said. "Last year, we had just six turnovers. That was the reason we won the game (78-76 at Cincinnati). Our guys did a phenomenal job taking care of the basketball and they did that again (Saturday)."

NOTES: Butler will meet No. 9 Indiana in the Crossroads Classic on Dec. 17 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. ... Butler senior G Avery Woodson, a graduate transfer, played against Cincinnati four times in his two seasons at Memphis, an American Athletic Conference opponent. Woodson, who didn't start for the first time this season, finished with four points.