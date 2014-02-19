Preview: Cincinnati at Central Florida

It does not take long looking at the American Athletic Conference rankings to find Sean Kilpatrick’s name. Ninth-ranked Cincinnati travels to Central Florida on Wednesday and its senior leader will look to continue a season that finds Kilpatrick atop the conference in scoring and made 3-pointers. Central Florida will have its hands full with the top team in the league, but the Knights come in after snapping a nine-game losing streak in Saturday’s 75-74 victory over South Florida.

Isaiah Sykes scored the game-winning layup for Central Florida and the Knights got 13 points from AAC rookie of the week Justin McBride. The Bearcats won the previous matchup with Central Florida, forcing six turnovers in the opening minutes of the second half en route to a 69-51 home victory on Jan. 23. The Bearcats have won 16 of their past 17 games, rebounding from having their 15-game winning streak halted by SMU with a 73-62 victory Saturday against Houston.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CINCINNATI (23-3, 12-1 AAC): The Bearcats already have clinched a bye through the first round of the inaugural AAC tournament next month, sparked by Kilpatrick’s 20.1 points and 69 made 3-pointers in 26 games. Senior Justin Jackson averages 3.1 blocks per game, tops in the conference and 13th nationally. The Bearcats hold opponents to 57.7 points per contest, fifth nationally, but have allowed an average of 69 points in their past two games.

ABOUT CENTRAL FLORIDA (10-13, 2-10 AAC): The Knights lead the conference in rebounding at 38.5 boards per contest, but have been unable to translate that into victories thanks to shooting 40.6 percent from the field in league action. Sykes is fifth in the AAC in scoring at 18.1 and third in rebounding at eight per contest. McBride, a 6-10, 310-pound center who did not score in his first four games of the season after recovering from a knee injury, has 32 points in his past three games.

TIP-INS

1. Kilpatrick and Jackson combined for 32 of Cincinnati’s 44 second-half points Saturday.

2. Sykes shot 2-for-12 in the first matchup with Cincinnati, finishing with nine points.

3. After facing the Knights, Cincinnati plays three consecutive ranked opponents in fifth-ranked Louisville, 21st-ranked Connecticut and No. 24 Memphis.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 73, Central Florida 59