Cincinnati 69, Central Florida 51

Kevin Johnson scored 13 points and Cincinnati used a dominant second half to power its way past Central Florida 69-51 Tuesday night in Orlando, Fla.

The Bearcats (18-7, 8-5 American Athletic Conference) started the second half on a 16-5 run and outscored the Knights 38-21 in the game’s final 20 minutes. The win was the fifth in six tries for Cincinnati, which pulled into third place in the conference, a half-game back of second-place Temple.

Johnson, a senior guard, hit a trio of 3-pointers off the bench for the Bearcats, who got just seven points from their leading scorer, junior guard Troy Caupain.

Senior forward Octavius Ellis was a big reason Cincinnati finished with a 43-40 advantage on the glass, as he pulled in 14 rebounds and added 10 points for a double-double.

Cincinnati did not shoot the ball particularly well at 36.5 percent, but the team was able to force 18 Central Florida turnovers.

It was the second consecutive loss for the Knights, who fell to 5-6 in the AAC and 11-11 overall. They were led by junior guard Matt Williams, who had a game-high 24 points.