Preview: Cincinnati at Connecticut

Connecticut and No. 12 Cincinnati may both feel optimistic about their postseason plans, but it is unlikely either squad is overly confident about its offense. The AAC-leading Bearcats enter Saturday’s road tilt against the Huskies with a full week to recover from their 58-57 loss to Louisville, which allowed the Cardinals to move within a half-game of tying Cincy atop the league standings. The loss was Cincinnati’s second in a row on the road in which it failed to score 60 points.

As the conference’s second-lowest scoring offense, the Bearcats tend to rely on the nation’s fourth-ranked scoring defense – a combination that got them a hard-fought 63-58 win over Connecticut on Feb. 8. The Huskies have won five of six since that setback. Connecticut averaged 81.3 points in the three games following its last loss, but has scored no more than 68 over its next three – a stretch that included a pair of wins over two of the bottom three teams in the AAC in Temple and South Florida.

TV: Noon ET, ESPN

ABOUT CINCINNATI (24-4, 13-2 AAC): Second-leading scorer Justin Jackson played only 22 minutes against Louisville after picking up two early fouls. It marked the fourth straight game in which the league’s leading shot blocker was forced to the bench after getting tagged with two first-half fouls. “Nobody was more upset with Justin than Justin. He didn’t leave the arena for an hour and a half (and) it took our entire coaching staff and his parents to console him,” coach Mick Cronin told the Cincinnati Enquirer.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (22-6, 10-5): With seven assists in Wednesday’s 61-56 win over South Florida, Shabazz Napier became the fourth player in school history to record at least 600 for his career. Freshman Terrence Samuel played only eight minutes, but earned the praise of coach Kevin Ollie after he posted three steals during the Huskies’ 18-0 second-half run. “I wanted him to come in and wreak some havoc. (He) gives me somebody I can use in a three-guard set ... and take Shabazz and Ryan (Boatright) off the ball a little bit,” Ollie said.

TIP-INS

1. The defeat at Louisville marked the first time in 17 games the Bearcats lost a game in which they yielded fewer than 60 points.

2. Napier leads Connecticut in points (17.8), rebounds (5.9) and assists (5.5) and remains on pace to become the only Husky to ever lead the team in all three categories.

3. Bearcats G Sean Kilpatrick, who joined Oscar Robertson last Saturday as the only players in school history to amass 2,000 career points, needs one 3-pointer to become the third Cincinnati player to hit 300 in his career.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 65, Connecticut 62