Preview: Cincinnati at Connecticut

Red-hot Cincinnati seeks to match a season-high with its fifth straight win when it visits Connecticut on Saturday in American Athletic Conference action. The Bearcats have won five of their last six contests after losing in double overtime to Nebraska and interim coach Larry Davis has the team firing on all cylinders. “As a coach, when guys execute what you tried to teach them, that’s the best feeling in the world,” Davis told reporters after Tuesday’s 69-48 win over East Carolina.

The Huskies’ only recent setback amid a significant upswing came in a 57-53 overtime loss to Temple, which was wedged between four wins. After beginning the season an underwhelming 3-3, UConn has won five of its next seven and coach Kevin Ollie was pleased with the effort after road wins over Florida and USF. “A successful trip by us,” Ollie told the Hartford Courant. “(We‘re) starting the new year right. (To) get two down in Florida (is) a great job by the team.”

TV: 11 a.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT CINCINNATI (11-3, 2-0 AAC): To knock off the defending national champion Huskies, even without many of its key cogs from last year’s title run, Davis knows his team will have to be at its absolute best. “We’ll have to have our best execution game of the year by far if we want to score points against them,” Davis told the Cincinnati Enquirer. “And we’ll have to have our best defensive effort by far against them.” The Bearcats don’t have a single player averaging 10 points or more, though leading scorer Octavius Ellis comes in just shy at 9.9, but have four notching seven or more in Ellis, Troy Caupin (9.2), Gary Clark (8.1) and Farad Cobb (7.6).

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (8-5, 1-1): The Huskies used a total team effort last time out to stop USF, in part due to leading scorer Ryan Boatright dealing with foul trouble. A 17-point contribution from the bench aided UConn to its latest win but Boatright points to the defensive side of the game as a reason for his team’s recent success. “We live off the defensive end,” he told reporters. “I don’t think we’re as talented on the scoring end, so we’ve got to pride ourselves (on defense).”

TIP-INS

1. Saturday’s game features the two stingiest defenses in the AAC as Cincinnati allows 54.1 points per game to lead the league and UConn is second at 59.7.

2. Boatright ranks second in the conference, averaging 16.8 points, and Amida Brimah (11.5), Daniel Hamilton (10.6) and Rodney Purvis (9.3) give the Huskies four of the AAC’s top 28 scorers.

3. Davis will guide the Bearcats for the remainder of the season in the absence of coach Mick Cronin, who was diagnosed with a vascular condition called arterial dissection and will rest and recover away from the team at his doctor’s recommendation.

PREDICTION: UConn 59, Cincinnati 54