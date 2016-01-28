Preview: Cincinnati at Connecticut

A pair of former Big East rivals and NCAA hopefuls look to bolster their tournament resumes when Connecticut hosts Cincinnati in an American Athletic Conference game Thursday night in Hartford, Conn. Both clubs have won four of their last five outings and trail first-place SMU by two games in the conference standings.

UConn overcame a dreadful shooting performance where it converted 4-of-21 shots in the second half but still beat former Big East rival Georgetown last game. The Huskies got a game-high 17 points from Rodney Purvis, who is settling in to his new role coming off the bench in the 68-62 victory - their third straight. The Bearcats have won two in a row and are 3-3 on the road this season, but are 1-5 against UConn in Hartford after last season’s 57-54 victory in the AAC quarterfinals. Another low-scoring contest should be on tap as the winner has reached the 70-point mark only once in the last seven meetings.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CINCINNATI (15-6, 5-3 AAC): The Bearcats’ lone loss in their last five games was a double-overtime defeat at Temple. Farad Cobb leads the team in scoring at 11.7 points a game while shooting 45 percent from 3-point range and junior Troy Caupain has been on a roll lately dishing out nine assists last game and scoring a career-high 25 points in the prior contest. The Bearcats lead the conference in scoring defense at 62.4 points per game, which ranked 14th nationally through Tuesday’s games and just ahead of UConn’s 62.6 points allowed.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (14-5, 4-2): The Huskies seemed to be headed toward another year without a postseason berth, dropping games to Temple and Tulsa and trailing Houston by eight points in the second half a couple of weeks ago. But even without center Amida Brimah, who has missed 10 straight games with a broken finger, the Huskies have turned things around, rallying to beat Houston and Have won three straight with a suffocating defensive performances in which they’ve held their last four opponents to fewer than 63 points. Shonn Miller (13.6 points per game), Purvis (13.5) and Sterling Gibbs (13.1) lead a balanced scoring attack, and Daniel Hamilton is scoring 12.1 points with team highs of 8.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati’s Shaquille Thomas has 35 points in his past two games, boosting his average to 7.8.

2. Brimah’s recovery is reportedly moving faster than originally thought and he is expected to return in early February.

3. The Bearcats have lost four games this season by two points.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 63, Connecticut 60