Preview: Cincinnati at Connecticut

Cincinnati's first visit to the state of Connecticut this season ended in a third-place finish in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame Tip-Off, but given its 23-3 record since that November tournament, the Bearcats have reason to believe their next two trips will be more successful. No. 20 Cincinnati makes the first of two trips to "The Constitution State" in less than a week Sunday when it eyes a regular-season sweep of the Huskies in Gampel Pavilion.

The Bearcats lost to Rhode Island at the Hall of Fame Tip-Off in the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Nov. 19 before routing Penn State the following day - a win that launched a stretch in which they won 20 of their next 21 before falling at SMU on Feb. 12. Despite being locked into the No. 2 seed for the American Athletic Conference tournament next week in Hartford, Conn., Cincinnati should still be plenty motivated after it ended a four-game road losing streak in this series last season. The Huskies suffered their third straight setback Wednesday following a 66-62 defeat at East Carolina to fall back under .500 once again after they had won seven of their previous eight. UConn's lone loss over that stretch came on Feb. 4 in an 82-68 decision at Cincinnati, which rode Kyle Washington's career-high 27 points en route to a perfect home record.

TV: Noon ET, CBS

ABOUT CINCINNATI (26-4, 15-2 American): The Bearcats won Thursday against Houston in spite of Washington (team-high 13.5 points, 7.2 rebounds), who scored nine points on 3-of-11 shooting; the 6-9 junior is 6-for-26 from the field and has totaled 16 points over his last two outings after averaging 16.5 points on 37-of-69 shooting over his previous six. Junior forward Gary Clark (10.2, 7.8), who bounced back from a foul-shortened effort in last Sunday's loss to Central Florida with 14 points and seven rebounds, is averaging 13.5 points and 9.5 rebounds over Cincinnati's last four wins. Jacob Evans (13.4 points) did not score over 30 minutes in the earlier meeting against UConn, but the sophomore guard had reached double figures in his other 12 games since Jan. 12 before finishing with seven points Thursday.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (14-15, 9-8): Sophomore Jalen Adams (team-high 14.5 points, conference-best 6.4 assists) is shooting 33.3 percent from the field over his last four games - including 3-of-14 beyond the arc - after a three-game stretch in which he went 20-of-36 from the floor. Rodney Purvis (12.2 points), who is one of four seniors who will be honored Sunday, has reached double figures in 11 straight outings but struggled even more than his backcourt mate during the losing streak, going 10-of-41 from the field. Senior forward Kentan Facey (nine points per game, team-high 7.4 rebounds) is averaging 13.5 points and 10 boards over his last two games and has grabbed at least 10 rebounds in four of his last five contests.

TIP-INS

1. SMU's win over Memphis on Saturday erased any chance Cincinnati had of clinching a share of the AAC regular-season crown.

2. With a loss Sunday and an early exit in the conference tournament, UConn is in danger of ending the season at .500 or worse for the first time since Jim Calhoun's first season at the helm in 1986-87 (9-19).

3. Bearcats G Troy Caupain needs three assists to become the second player in school history to amass at least 1,200 points and 500 assists in a career, joining Deonta Vaughn (2007-10).

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 72, Connecticut 65