Connecticut 51, Cincinnati 45

Connecticut 51, No. 12 Cincinnati 45: Shabazz Napier finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds as the host Huskies won for the sixth time in the last seven contests.

Napier shot only 4-of-13 from the field, but went 9-of-10 at the foul line for Connecticut (23-6, 11-5), which held Cincinnati to a season-low 27.1 percent shooting. Ryan Boatright recorded four of the Huskies’ 10 steals, which contributed to the Bearcats’ season high-tying 20 turnovers.

Sean Kilpatrick scored 16 points to pace Cincinnati (24-5, 13-3), but went 4-of-16 from the floor and committed a career-high seven turnovers en route to the Bearcats’ second straight setback. Titus Rubles had 13 rebounds as Cincinnati won the battle of the boards 44-30.

Both teams experienced long field-goal droughts early and combined for 14 points through the first 10 ½ minutes before Napier scored six points over the final two minutes to send the Huskies into the break with a 26-25 advantage. The Bearcats missed nine of their first 11 shots and committed eight turnovers over the first 12 minutes of the second half while the Huskies scored 13 of the first 17 points to build a 39-29 lead.

Despite Cincinnati’s offensive ineptitude, Connecticut could not extend the margin any further as it failed to convert a field goal after Boatright’s dunk with 7 ½ minutes left, allowing the Bearcats to close within 45-42 with 3:14 to go. Phillip Nolan followed with a pair of foul shots while Napier and Lasan Kromah closed it out with four more free throws over the final 30 seconds.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The two teams totaled 96 points, 12 fewer than the 108 combined points scored in the previous lowest-scoring game between the two schools on Feb. 10, 2010. … Cincinnati has dropped back-to-back contests in which it yielded fewer than 60 points after winning its first 16 such games this season. … Connecticut’s 51 points are its fewest in a win since defeating Villanova 46-40 on Feb. 11, 2002.