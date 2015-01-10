(Updated: RECASTS transition of the end of first sentence, fifth graph, and start of second sentence, fifth graph. ADDS hyphen to “free throw” end of second sentence, fifth graph. ADDS hyphen to “free throw” third notebook item.)

Connecticut 62, Cincinnati 56: Ryan Boatright led all scorers with 18 points and dished out a game-high eight assists as the host Huskies turned away the Bearcats in American Athletic Conference play.

Omar Calhoun contributed 12 points off the bench for Connecticut (9-5, 2-1 AAC), which won for the fifth time in its last six games after an underwhelming 4-4 start. Rodney Purvis scored 11 points and Daniel Hamilton added six for the Huskies.

Troy Caupain’s 14 points led the way for Cincinnati (11-4, 2-1), which saw its four-game win streak snapped. Shaquille Thomas turned in an eight-point performance and Octavius Ellis added seven points and a career-high six blocks for the Bearcats, who shot only 39.6 percent.

In a sloppy first half that featured a combined 17 turnovers, Rakim Lubin converted a layup just before the midway point of the opening period to give UConn a 16-12 edge. Cincinnati responded with a 9-2 run, highlighted by five points from Ellis and after a 3-pointer from Calhoun tied the game at 23-23 for the Huskies, the Bearcats pulled ahead as far as 34-28 before a late steal and layup by Boatright sent UConn into the locker room facing a 34-30 deficit at halftime.

The Huskies used a 12-6 spurt after the break for their first lead since the opening 10 minutes, but Jermaine Sanders pushed Cincinnati back in front, knocking down a 3-pointer with just under 11 minutes to go for a 45-44 advantage. Calhoun’s 3-pointer capped an 11-4 UConn surge to put the Huskies up 55-49, and after a pair of Kevin Johnson free throws pulled the Bearcats within 55-53 with 2:19 to play, the UConn defense stood tall and Boatright and Daniel Hamilton helped ice the game from the free-throw line.

GAME NOTEBOOK: UConn improved to 11-5 against the Bearcats, including a 3-0 mark on home court in the series. ... Cincinnati has held opponents to 69 points or less in 19 straight games, moving past New Mexico for the longest streak in the nation. ... Boatright knocked down 7-of-8 from the free-throw line for the Huskies, while his teammates managed a mere 4-of-10.