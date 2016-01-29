FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cincinnati 58, Connecticut 57
January 29, 2016 / 2:35 AM / 2 years ago

Cincinnati 58, Connecticut 57

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Cincinnati 58, Connecticut 57

Forward Gary Clark scored 13 points, including a basket and a free throw with 12.1 seconds remaining, as Cincinnati rallied for a 58-57 victory over Connecticut in a American Athletic Conference game Thursday at XL Center.

Cincinnati (16-6, 6-3 AAC) trailed by four after guard Jalen Adams hit a driving layup with 1:44 remaining. But the Bearcats got a layup from forward Jacob Evans (seven points) with one minute left and then took the final lead after a missed shot by UConn guard Daniel Hamilton.

The Huskies (14-6, 4-3) had 10 seconds for one final play. But guard Sterling Gibbs (14 points) missed on a drive into the lane. Forward Shonn Miller (11) missed again off an offensive rebound and Adams missed on a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Forward Farad Cobb also had 13 for Cincinnati, which won five of its last six games.

Hamilton’s first basket of the game, a 3-pointer with 16:43 remaining, gave the Huskies a 43-36 lead. But the Bearcats stormed back with a 9-0 run and took a 45-43 lead on Clark’s put-back.

From that point, the two teams went back and forth with the largest lead coming on a 3-pointer by Evans with 7:16 left that put Cincinnati ahead 53-50. The game was tied six times and there were 12 lead changes.

Gibbs and guard Rodney Purvis combined for 21 points in the opening period, leading UConn to a 36-31 lead at the half. All of Gibbs’ points came in the final 3:41. He electrified the home crowd with three consecutive 3-pointers in the span of one minute to give UConn a 29-27 lead.

Gibbs then assisted on a 3-pointer by Purvis and with 1:06 remaining he hit a jump shot to increase UConn’s lead to 34-29. Miller’s baby hook was UConn’s seventh consecutive made basket and closed out the half for the Huskies.

Cincinnati scored the first six points of the game and led 22-18 before forward Kentan Facey scored to begin UConn’s run at the end of the half. The Bearcats won the battle on the boards 20-13 and outscored the Huskies 9-0 on second-chance points in the first half.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
