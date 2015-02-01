Preview: Cincinnati at East Carolina

Cincinnati attempts to extend its winning streak to five games when it visits East Carolina for an American Athletic Conference game Sunday. The Bearcats have won eight of their last 10 games, including a 70-58 victory at home over Connecticut on Thursday. Through 20 games, Cincinnati has been led in scoring by seven different players.

East Carolina, which is coming off a 70-58 loss at Memphis on Wednesday, has dropped three straight. The Pirates have lost six of their last seven games, including a 69-48 setback at Cincinnati on Jan. 6. East Carolina is 7-3 at home this season.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CINCINNATI (15-5, 6-2 AAC): The Bearcats are led in scoring by sophomore guard Troy Caupain (10.4), who had a career-high 20 points against Connecticut and is averaging 12.1 points over the last nine games while shooting 55.2 percent from the field. Junior forward Octavius Ellis (9.2 points), who leads the team in rebounding (6.8), scored 12 against East Carolina earlier this season to tie for the team high with Kevin Johnson. Freshman forward Gary Clark (8.1 points, 7.4 rebounds) is second in the AAC in rebounding and registered his second double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds against UConn.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (8-12, 1-6): The Pirates are led in scoring by junior guard Terry Whisnant (14.1), who had 17 points, including five 3-pointers, against Memphis. Sophomore forward Caleb White is second on the team in scoring (12.3) followed by freshman guard B.J. Tyson (11.8). Sophomore forward Michel-Ofik Nzege leads the Pirates in rebounding (5.7).

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati is 8-0 in the series against East Carolina.

2. Caupain was ejected from the UConn game for displaying too much enthusiasm toward the Huskies after he made a key offensive play late in the game.

3. East Carolina senior guard Antonio Robinson leads the AAC with a 2.1-to-1 assist to turnover ratio.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 68, East Carolina 55