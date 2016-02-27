Preview: Cincinnati at East Carolina

Cincinnati could be without two starters during an important trip to East Carolina on Saturday. The Bearcats start the weekend one game behind American Athletic Conference leaders SMU and Temple and finish the season with tough contests against Houston and the Mustangs next week.

Farad Cobb has missed practice this week and is unlikely to play after suffering an MCL sprain against Connecticut last weekend. Shaq Thomas (groin) has been battling injuries and missed most of the second half of Saturday’s win versus the Huskies. Cincinnati - the only team ranked in the top 10 nationally in scoring defense and fewest fouls - owns a 9-1 record against the Pirates. East Carolina, which defeated the Bearcats at home last season, snapped its six-game losing streak Wednesday behind solid 3-point shooting.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU

ABOUT CINCINNATI (20-8, 10-5 AAC): Gary Clark (11.2 points) is averaging 13.7 points on 56.8 percent shooting and 9.6 rebounds over his last 10 games. Troy Caupain (11.6 points) has averaged 13.2 points and 6.5 assists during the month of February while Cobb is adding 10.8 points. Thomas has scored a total of five points in 27 minutes over the Bearcats’ last four games while Jacob Evans is averaging 9.5 points during that span.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (11-17, 3-12): B.J. Tyson leads four Pirate starters in double figures, averaging 14.9 points. Kentrell Barkley (10.6 points, team-best 6.3 rebounds) is averaging 13.4 points and seven boards as a starter over his last nine games. East Carolina enters the weekend third in the league in 3-pointers made (7.3) and 3-point shooting percentage (35.2) - led by Prince Williams (42.7 percent) and Caleb White (38.4).

TIP-INS

1. East Carolina hit 50 percent of its shots from beyond the arc in each of its last two games, going 10-of-20 against Tulane and 12-of-24 versus SMU.

2. Five of Cincinnati’s eight losses were by two points and only one was by double digits.

3. The Bearcats defense allows 61.8 points while recording 5.7 blocks, a league-high 8.3 steals and a league-low 15.6 fouls.

PREDITION: Cincinnati 72, East Carolina 62