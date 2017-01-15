Preview: Cincinnati at East Carolina

No. 22 Cincinnati looks to keep rolling in the American Athletic Conference when it travels to East Carolina on Sunday. The red-hot Bearcats are the only undefeated team in the conference and have won seven in a row and 12 of 13 overall.

Cincinnati claimed sole possession of first place with a hard-fought 66-64 victory at home over SMU on Thursday. Senior point guard Troy Caupain had 16 points, a team-high seven rebounds and six assists while not committing a turnover in 37 minutes against the Mustangs, who came in on a 10-game winning streak and were the only other unbeaten team in the conference. The Pirates have lost their last four games after beating South Florida in the conference opener and are something of a mystery to Bearcats coach Mick Cronin. “I know nothing (yet) about East Carolina, except that it is in Greenville, North Carolina, and they closed my favorite restaurant, Coach (Jeff) Lebo told me,” Cronin told reporters after the win over SMU. “So now, I have to find a place to eat Saturday night.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT CINCINNATI (14-2, 4-0 AAC): The Bearcats defeated SMU despite an off-night from leading scorer Jacob Evans, who came in averaging 15.1 but had just two points on 1-of-10 shooting. Junior forward Gary Clark helped pick up the slack with 18 points — his second-best total of the season. Caupain, one of the national leaders in assist-to-turnover ratio, has dished out 39 with just four giveaways during the past seven games.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (9-9, 1-4): The Pirates are averaging just 52.3 points during their four-game skid and things appear to be getting worse. Leading scorer B.J. Tyson (11.9 points) left Wednesday’s 74-58 loss to Houston with a knee injury, and the junior forward is “probably going to be out for an extended period of time,” Lebo told reporters Saturday. The same holds true for Lebo, who will coach Sunday’s game before undergoing hip surgery Monday, and he will be out indefinitely while assistant Michael Perry takes over.

TIP-INS

1. The Bearcats have hit 35-of-74 3-pointers over the last three games.

2. Cincinnati is 10-1 in the series, with East Carolina’s only win coming at home during the 2014-15 season.

3. Pirates senior G Caleb White scored 12 points against Houston to snap a string of four games in single digits.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 89, East Carolina 66