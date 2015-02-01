(Updated: Minor edits.)

East Carolina 50, Cincinnati 46: B.J. Tyson scored a game-high 18 points, including a go-ahead layup with 1:02 remaining, to lead the host Pirates past the Bearcats in an American Athletic Conference game.

Tyson, who came off the bench, grabbed five rebounds and was the only player to score in double figures for East Carolina (9-12, 2-6 AAC), which snapped a three-game losing streak and avenged a 69-48 loss at Cincinnati on Jan. 6. Marshall Guilmette added seven points for the Pirates.

Octavius Ellis had 14 points, a career-high 14 rebounds and three blocks for Cincinnati (15-6, 6-3), which had its four-game winning streak snapped. Farad Cobb added 13 points, including three 3-pointers, after starting over leading scorer Troy Caupain, who came off the bench in the first half against the Pirates after being ejected against Connecticut late in the game Thursday night.

Cincinnati took a 19-18 lead when Caupain stole the ball from Caleb White, was fouled by Terry Whisnant and sank a pair of free throws with 3:36 left before halftime. The Bearcats, powered by Cobb’s 10 points and Ellis’ eight points and seven rebounds, took a 23-18 lead into intermission.

Cincinnati led the entire second half until East Carolina produced an 11-0 run to end the game, tying it at 46 on Whisnant’s layup with 1:47 to play. Tyson’s layup gave the Pirates a 48-46 lead with just over a minute left and White sank a pair of free throws for the final points.

GAME NOTEBOOK: East Carolina improved to 1-8 in the series against Cincinnati. … Cobb was 4-of-4 from the field, including 2-of-2 from long distance, in the first half, and Caupain finished with four points on 1-of-6 shooting. … Whisnant, who came in as the Pirates’ leading scorer at 14.1 points per game, finished with six points after going 3-of-10 from the field and 0-of-6 from long distance.