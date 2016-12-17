No. 25 Cincinnati delivers early KO to FDU

CINCINNATI -- Kevin Johnson scored a career-high 18 points and Jacob Evans added 17 as No. 25 Cincinnati pounded Fairleigh Dickinson 119-68 on Saturday afternoon at Fifth Third Arena.

Seven players scored in double figures, helping Cincinnati (9-2) score the most points in any game during Mick Cronin's 10 seasons as head coach.

Bearcats forward Kyle Washington returned to the starting lineup after not starting Tuesday's game against Texas Southern. He finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

Washington scored six quick points, including a dunk to put Cincinnati ahead 14-11. A 3-pointer by Justin Jenifer made the score 25-12 as the Bearcats hit 8 of 10 shots to open the game.

Johnson's dunk made the score 41-14 with 6:52 remaining in the first half and the rout was on. Johnson and Evans each scored 15 first-half points.

Cincinnati led 65-26 at halftime behind 67.6 percent shooting, including 6 of 11 from 3-point range.

Fairleigh Dickinson shot just 24.1 percent in the first half and committed 15 turnovers, which Cincinnati converted into 22 points.

The Bearcats continued to pour it on in the second half. Evans' one-hand jam off a lob from Troy Caupain made the score 76-35.

The game was decided so early that chants for popular walk-on Zack Tobler began around halftime. He entered the game with six minutes left and tied a career high with five points.

Stephan Jiggetts led Fairleigh Dickinson (2-9) with 24 points and Darian Anderson added 13 for the Knights who have lost seven straight games by an average margin of 18 points.

Bearcats freshman guard Jarron Cumberland, who scored a career-high 18 points and hit four 3-pointers in Tuesday's win over Texas Southern, had 11 points and three 3-pointers Saturday.

Cincinnati shot 64.7 percent while limiting the Knights to just 31.7 percent shooting.

NOTES: Cincinnati's 65 first-half points were its most in one half since Feb. 5, 1998, vs. DePaul (68). ... The Bearcats have won 15 straight home games dating to a 77-70 loss to Temple on Dec. 29, 2015. ... Cincinnati leads the series with FDU 3-0. The teams hadn't played since 1991. ... Following Saturday's game, Fairleigh Dickinson has 12 days off before beginning Northeast Conference play against Saint Francis. ... The Knights' past three opponents ranked in the top 20 nationally in team defense.